Recursos Jurídicos de EEUU
Una colección de herramientas legales, en inglés.
Recursos Jurídicos de EEUU
Recursos en inglés:
More Free Legal Research Information
FREE LAW REPORTER
The Center for Computer-Assisted Legal Instruction(CALI)’s Free Law Reporter (FLR) is an electronic case reporter that freely publishes nearly every recent appellate and supreme court opinion, from state to federal U.S. courts.
This project builds upon Carl Malamud’s Report of Current Opinions (RECOP) and, hence, contains whatever is included in the slip opinion archives of the RECOP. This includes primarily appellate level courts in the 50 states and D.C., the federal courts and SCOTUS. For the most part, coverage begins with 1/1/2011 and continues forward.
Search opinions and ebooks.
DOCKETS
Below are lower-cost alternatives:
CourtTrax: Launched in 2004, CourtTrax provides online court information search and retrieval services for Washington, Oregon, Utah, Arizona and Nevada state courts; the federal court system; and superior, district, municipal and appellate/supreme courts that offer online access in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Virginia.
Legal Dockets Online: A portal service that aggregates web links for public records, court case dockets and filings.
FreeCourtDockets.com: A service provided by CourtPort. Offers free access to federal court dockets of all types.
COURTS:
U.S. Courts’ Statistics & Reports: Reports include: Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act Report; Civil Justice Reform Act Report; Federal Court Management Statistics; Federal Judicial Caseload Statistics; Judicial Facts and Figures; Judicial Business; Statistical Tables for the Federal Judiciary; Wiretap Reports and the Director’s Annual Report.
U.S. Courts’ Authorized Judgeships: Includes historical information on authorized judgeships for all courts. See also “Judicial Vacancies” and “Judgeship Appointments by President” links on left of page.
Creating the Federal Judicial System, 3rd ed.: Russell R. Wheeler and Cynthia Harrison. (Washington, DC: Federal Judicial Center, 2005). 30-page PDF.
The Supreme Court Historical Society: The Supreme Court Historical Society, a private non-profit organization, is dedicated to the collection and preservation of the history of the U.S. Supreme Court. On this site, one will find links to the history of the Court, how the Court works, and some digitized Society publications.
CQ Press Supreme Court Collection (UCLA only): Provides historical analysis of Supreme Court decisions, biographies of justices, institutional history and the U.S. Constitution. Offers quantitative analysis of the Justices’ voting patterns. Provides full text and analysis of constitutions from over 100 countries.
Federal Reporter, First Series (OpenJurist): United States Court of Appeals Opinions, 1880-1925.
Federal Reporter, Second Series (OpenJurist): United States Court of Appeals Opinions, 1925-1993.
Federal Reporter, Third Series (OpenJurist): United States Court of Appeals Opinions, 1993 to present.
Understanding the Federal Courts: This 50 page publication (in PDF) provides an introduction to the federal judicial system, its organization and administration, and its relationship to the legislative and executive branches of the government. Published by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.
